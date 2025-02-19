Whitefish Bay police officers help dog out of 'ruff' situation

article

The Brief Whitefish Bay police officers helped a dog out of a "ruff" situation. The dog got his head stuck while trying to eat the last treat out of a plastic container.



Police officers often find themselves wearing many hats. In Whitefish Bay, that recently meant moonlighting as veterinarians.

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the police department said a dog – "Lil Murphy" got his head stuck while trying to eat the last treat out of a plastic container.

Lil Murphy's owners tried to get the container off his head for more than an hour before heading to the vet's office – but it was closed. A stop at the police station turned out to be just what was needed.

Officers Potthast and Streeter cut the container off and freed "Lil Murphy," putting an end to a "ruff day."