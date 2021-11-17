Whitefish Bay police chase stolen car into Milwaukee; teens arrested

article

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested after Whitefish Bay police pursued a reportedly stolen car into Milwaukee early Wednesday morning, Nov. 17.

According to the Whitefish Bay Police Department, they received a call that four people were driving two cars near Lancaster and Elkhart and dumping items in the street.

An officer checked the area and spotted a car a few blocks away near Henry Clay and Hollywood. Police said the car fled upon sight of the officer's squad car and a pursuit began.

The suspect car drove off the roadway on Hampton near Lincoln Park in Milwaukee. Other law enforcement agencies responded and the 16-year-olds were taken into custody.

The car, a Kia, was reported stolen by the Brown Deer Police Department.

