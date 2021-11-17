Expand / Collapse search

Whitefish Bay police chase stolen car into Milwaukee; teens arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Police Chases
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Whitefish Bay Police Department

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Two 16-year-old boys were arrested after Whitefish Bay police pursued a reportedly stolen car into Milwaukee early Wednesday morning, Nov. 17.

According to the Whitefish Bay Police Department, they received a call that four people were driving two cars near Lancaster and Elkhart and dumping items in the street.

An officer checked the area and spotted a car a few blocks away near Henry Clay and Hollywood. Police said the car fled upon sight of the officer's squad car and a pursuit began.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The suspect car drove off the roadway on Hampton near Lincoln Park in Milwaukee. Other law enforcement agencies responded and the 16-year-olds were taken into custody.

The car, a Kia, was reported stolen by the Brown Deer Police Department.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

River Hills pursuit ends in crash, 4 taken into custody
article

River Hills pursuit ends in crash, 4 taken into custody

Four people were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 16 following a police pursuit that began in River Hills and ended in Brown Deer.

KK River death investigation: Police say victim fell into water
article

KK River death investigation: Police say victim fell into water

Milwaukee police are investigating a death that happened near 1st and Chase early Wednesday, Nov. 17.

West Allis high school student tased by adults who entered school

Videos circulating on social media show a fight at Nathan Hale High School that prompted adults to later enter the building, using a Taser on a student, according to police.


 