Whitefish Bay 'hate speech materials,' 70+ flyers found

Whitefish Bay residents found more than 70 "hate speech" flyers in the village on Sunday morning, Sept. 3, the village president said.

Whitefish Bay Village President Kevin Buckley issued this statement on Sunday:

"I am saddened that our community was targeted by individuals seeking attention for their hateful ideology. The Village of Whitefish Bay is committed to continuing to make Whitefish Bay an inclusive, accepting village, where all are welcomed. While the materials did not include any explicit threats, we are taking this incident seriously and the Police Department will work to enhance safety throughout the community."

"It's usually a quiet community, said Caprice Hill, a Whitefish Bay resident.

Hill moved to the village just for that – peace and quiet.

"We want to feel safe. We want our kids to be safe outside," Hill said.

That was all disrupted when Hill heard the flyers were showing up throughout Whitefish Bay.

"I think it's just wrong, period," Hill said.

Whitefish Bay's president said residents found more than 70 of the hate speech flyers over the weekend. Police say the flyers did not have any explicit threads. However, police are investigating.

"I know they're really good about taking care of concerns over here," Hill said.

The flyers claim to be from the group "Aryan Freedom Network."

According to the Anti-defamation League, it is a white supremacists group based in Texas.

"To come not just at a community, but at a group of people, that's not right," Hill said.

Hill told FOX6 News she did not find a flyer on her doorstep, but that it is an unsettling feeling – especially as a member of the Jewish Community Center.

"I feel like because of the season you know, like this is a Jewish season we’re getting into holy days, and so I don’t know if it had anything to do with that," Hill said.

Police are investigating and asked anyone with information on the flyers to give them a call at 414-962-3830.