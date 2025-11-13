Whitefish Bay dad's TikTok antics go viral, racking up millions of views

The Brief A Whitefish Bay dad started a TikTok Account to try to connect with his three daughters – and he's gone viral. The account which shows the dad getting under his family's skin has racked up millions of views. The family says they're shocked at the popularity of the posts.



A Whitefish Bay dad's attempt to connect and get under his daughters' skin has gone viral after his TikTok account caught fire among an audience that can't get enough of the antics.

Dad's desire to connect

The backstory:

Anyone with a middle or high school teen in their life knows connecting can be hard. Just ask Matt Balthasar of Whitefish Bay, who has three daughters -- 17-year-old Carrington, 15-year-old Keegan and 12-year-old Kinsley. All are busy in sports, school, homework and with friends.

On top of that, there's an all-consuming device in their hands, making it tough for dear old dad to squeak in some quality time.

"It is a battle. We’re teaching them how to actually call someone and not just actually talk and actually listen to someone on the other end and say hello first. Because everything is text and Snapchat and TikTok," said Balthasar.

Matt Balthasar

Following an influencer

Joining TikTok:

Desiring a way to connect with his daughters, Balthasar hatched a plan. After laughing at a content creator from Chicago named Johnny Stopo, Matt decided to give it a try himself. He began by recording a couple videos while traveling with his oldest daughter, Carrington, during trips with her travel basketball team.

"I get so embarrassed easily," said Carrington.

From gas stations to restaurants, Balthasar began posting hysterical videos showing his embarrassed daughter as the loud father made videos for his fake social media audience. Soon the videos included the rest of his family.

"He’s like, let’s talk to all my followers. I’m like, you don’t have followers. What are you talking about?" said wife, Kelly Balthasar. "It’s hard to describe, that every time he does it we are shocked. And embarrassed, because he’s loud."

With a following of mostly family on Facebook, a cousin recommended that he post the videos on TikTok.

"What's Up Guys?" is born

Daughter's Refuse To Help:

Matt made the decision to jump all in on a platform he knew nothing about. The only problem is, he found very little help inside his home.

"I went to my daughters, my older two daughters and said, ‘Hey, help me do this TikTok thing. I’m going to start an account,’" said Matt.

Matt Balthasar

"And I’m like, no, you’re not dad. Like, you’re way too old for that," said Carrington.

"I was like, no. I'm am not helping you with your TikTok," said Keegan with a smile.

Matt was undeterred.

"So I downloaded the app and thought, what’s a clever username or whatever. And I kind of say, 'What’s up guys.' So I’ll just use that," said Matt.

Matt's new account was off to a slow start as he posted some of his older videos. His daughter Carrington recalled his early excitement.

"He’s posting videos, and he’s like, I think I went viral. And I’m like dad, you only have like 100 views. That’s not viral," said Carrington.

Matt kept posting, until a video from a trip out to dinner at Mallards at Bayshore finally struck gold.

"So I’m sitting on the couch seeing 4,000 views, 6,000 views, 10,000 views," said Matt.

Matt's daughter's couldn't believe it.

"The next day, I woke up, and he’s at hundreds of thousands of views. I’m like, what is happening? I was in such disbelief." recalled Carrington.

His daughter Kinsley awoke to friends sending her TikTok videos from an account she didn't even know her dad had set up.

"They were just sending me videos, and I was like, these are on social media? Haha, I was really confused," said Keegan.

The most confused may have been Kinsley, who was shocked to hear kids discussing the post in the hallways of her middle school.

"I heard all these people saying in my school say, ‘Hey, what’s up guys?' And I was like, what are they talking about?" recalled Kinsley.

TikTok account grows

A cool unc?:

Matt's daughters couldn't fathom their dad was suddenly… cool?

"I hate saying it. But he has beat me for social media," said Carrington.

The views have climbed into the millions on multiple posts. But the posts have not come without consequences.

"The student section one that I did with my older daughter Carrington. She didn’t talk to me for 24 hours after that. That was tough," said Matt.

Matt said he's learned a lot, mostly from his comment section he likes to call his "chat column." He's been learning new phrases.

"I go upstairs, and my daughter is in her room, and I’m like Carrington, all these people are calling me U-N-C. What is U-N-C? And her friends are up there laughing, and they’re like dad, they are calling you "unc." You’re old. You’re trying to be cool. I’m like, I have no idea," said Matt.

TikTok famous

Better than clicks:

Matt's torment of his family has not stopped. He continues to make posts at unpredictable moments, including when we interviewed his daughters for this story. After all Matt has done and all that he's put them through, despite getting under their skin, the girls still have this to say.

"I love my dad," said Kinsley.

"He's just really nice. He's really a great dad," said Keegan.

"Like, we have complete, different schedules, but the fact we’re able to have time together and spend it well and have fun, is super important," said Carrington.

"It’s great seeing them grow up, but it’s also sad them seeing grow up as well. I wish I could pause this moment," said Matt.

Matt has achieved something greater than all those social media likes -- three growing daughters who want to spend time with their dad.

"Now I guess he's TikTok famous," said Carrington.

