Whitefish Bay stolen vehicle crash, driver sought: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 19, 2024 7:11pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crash near Santa Monica and Belle, Whitefish Bay

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police are looking for the driver who caused a crash on Thursday night, July 18.

An officer tried to stop a vehicle for driving recklessly near Green Bay and Silver Spring around 5:20 p.m. The vehicle took off and crashed into a parked car near Santa Monica and Belle.

Police arrested a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman who was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver ran off and was not found.

The vehicle was determined to have been stolen, police said.