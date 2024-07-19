Whitefish Bay stolen vehicle crash, driver sought: police
article
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police are looking for the driver who caused a crash on Thursday night, July 18.
An officer tried to stop a vehicle for driving recklessly near Green Bay and Silver Spring around 5:20 p.m. The vehicle took off and crashed into a parked car near Santa Monica and Belle.
Police arrested a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman who was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver ran off and was not found.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Featured
The vehicle was determined to have been stolen, police said.