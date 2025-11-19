The Brief Video from Waukesha County captured a white buck in a woman's yard. An all-white deer is not the same as an albino deer. It is illegal to harvest an all-white or albino deer in Wisconsin.



A Waukesha County woman made a unique wildlife sighting in her backyard last week – and it wasn't the first time.

Melissa Spellman shared video with FOX6 News that shows a white buck trotting through her yard in the town of Ottawa. She said it was the second time she saw the animal, but she has not seen it since.

"That's Santa's deer," a child is heard exclaiming in the video.

An all-white deer is not the same as an albino deer – which has pink eyes, nose and hooves. Albino deer are roughly one in every 30,000 births.

It is illegal to harvest an all-white or albino deer in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

