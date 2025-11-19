Expand / Collapse search

White buck spotted in Waukesha County, woman captures video

By
Published  November 19, 2025 12:26pm CST
Wild Nature
FOX6 News Milwaukee
White buck seen in Waukesha County

White buck seen in Waukesha County

A Waukesha County woman caught video of a white buck in her yard.

The Brief

    • Video from Waukesha County captured a white buck in a woman's yard.
    • An all-white deer is not the same as an albino deer.
    • It is illegal to harvest an all-white or albino deer in Wisconsin.

OTTAWA, Wis. - A Waukesha County woman made a unique wildlife sighting in her backyard last week – and it wasn't the first time.

What they're saying:

Melissa Spellman shared video with FOX6 News that shows a white buck trotting through her yard in the town of Ottawa. She said it was the second time she saw the animal, but she has not seen it since.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"That's Santa's deer," a child is heard exclaiming in the video.

Dig deeper:

An all-white deer is not the same as an albino deer – which has pink eyes, nose and hooves. Albino deer are roughly one in every 30,000 births.

It is illegal to harvest an all-white or albino deer in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Natural Resources

Featured

2025 Wisconsin gun deer hunt; 9-day season runs Nov. 22-30
article

2025 Wisconsin gun deer hunt; 9-day season runs Nov. 22-30

The 2025 Wisconsin gun deer season opens on Saturday, Nov. 22, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 30.

The Source: FOX6 News received the video and referenced information from the Wisconsin DNR.

Wild NatureOttawaNews