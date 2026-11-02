Which Midwest state is the most blue-collar?
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A new study set out to find how much of the country actually works blue-collar jobs and landing at the top of the list of the states with the largest percentage of blue-collar workers was one from the Midwest.
Blue-collar workers in the Midwest
The backstory:
To find this, SmartAsset analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and broke down the percentage of workers in each state that worked either a blue-collar job, a white-collar job, and a pink-collar job.
SmartAsset determined that blue-collar jobs generally involve manual labor, skilled trades, manufacturing, construction, transportation and similar hands-on work.
On the other side, white-collar jobs are generally characterized by office work and administrative tasks, including professional and managerial roles, while pink-collar jobs are service-oriented occupations, including personal care and food service.
By the numbers:
Landing at the top of the list for the entire country was a state in the Midwest, Indiana, where it was discovered that 33.4% of Indiana residents worked blue-collar jobs, the highest percentage in the U.S.
Not far behind in the Midwest was North Dakota, with 31.1%, followed by Iowa at 29.4%, and then Wisconsin at 29.2%, each also ranking in the top 10 for the U.S.
In general, all the Midwest ranked in the top half of the country — except for Minnesota, which finished ranked 36th at 24%.
Here's the full list of how many blue-collar workers make up each Midwest state:
- 1. Indiana - 33.4%
- 6. North Dakota - 31.1%
- 9. Iowa - 23.4%
- 10. Wisconsin - 29.2%
- 15. Michigan - 27.8%
- 16. South Dakota - 27.6%
- 18. Ohio - 27.5%
- 24. Illinois - 26.3%
- 36. Minnesota - 24%
Big picture view:
As for the country as a whole, just behind Indiana was Alabama at 32% of workers in the state working blue-collar jobs. The rest of the top five rounded out with Wyoming with 31.9%, Mississippi with 31.5%, and Kentucky with 31.2%.
On the other end of the rankings, Massachusetts ranked as the state with the lowest percentage of blue-collar jobs with 19.2%, just behind New York with 19.6%.
The Source: This story was written using information from a study by SmartAsset and was reported out of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.