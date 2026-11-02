Which Midwest state is the most blue-collar?

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The Brief A study by SmartAsset set out to find the percentage of blue, white, and pink-collar workers in each state across the country. Indiana landed at the top of the list for the Midwest and the country with 33.4% of residents working blue-collar jobs. Minnesota finished as the Midwest state with the lowest number of blue-collar workers at 24%.



A new study set out to find how much of the country actually works blue-collar jobs and landing at the top of the list of the states with the largest percentage of blue-collar workers was one from the Midwest.

Blue-collar workers in the Midwest

The backstory:

To find this, SmartAsset analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and broke down the percentage of workers in each state that worked either a blue-collar job, a white-collar job, and a pink-collar job.

SmartAsset determined that blue-collar jobs generally involve manual labor, skilled trades, manufacturing, construction, transportation and similar hands-on work.

On the other side, white-collar jobs are generally characterized by office work and administrative tasks, including professional and managerial roles, while pink-collar jobs are service-oriented occupations, including personal care and food service.

By the numbers:

Landing at the top of the list for the entire country was a state in the Midwest, Indiana, where it was discovered that 33.4% of Indiana residents worked blue-collar jobs, the highest percentage in the U.S.

Not far behind in the Midwest was North Dakota, with 31.1%, followed by Iowa at 29.4%, and then Wisconsin at 29.2%, each also ranking in the top 10 for the U.S.

In general, all the Midwest ranked in the top half of the country — except for Minnesota, which finished ranked 36th at 24%.

Here's the full list of how many blue-collar workers make up each Midwest state:

1. Indiana - 33.4%

6. North Dakota - 31.1%

9. Iowa - 23.4%

10. Wisconsin - 29.2%

15. Michigan - 27.8%

16. South Dakota - 27.6%

18. Ohio - 27.5%

24. Illinois - 26.3%

36. Minnesota - 24%

Big picture view:

As for the country as a whole, just behind Indiana was Alabama at 32% of workers in the state working blue-collar jobs. The rest of the top five rounded out with Wyoming with 31.9%, Mississippi with 31.5%, and Kentucky with 31.2%.

On the other end of the rankings, Massachusetts ranked as the state with the lowest percentage of blue-collar jobs with 19.2%, just behind New York with 19.6%.