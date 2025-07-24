Wheel tax proposed in New Berlin; city tackling budget shortfall

The Brief The City of New Berlin is considering a wheel tax to eliminate a budget shortfall. There is a $3.7 million budget gap for 2026. Several other communities in southeast Wisconsin already have a wheel tax of this kind.



A proposed tax increase in New Berlin has more than just wheel spinning. This, as the city attempts to tackle a massive budget shortfall.

Wheel tax proposed

What we know:

Nik Clark, coordinator of the group, New Berlin Taxpayers Alliance, wants the city to pump the brakes on a proposed wheel tax. The idea is being floated to combat a $3.7 million budget gap for 2026.

Clark said the Activity and Recreation Center that opened last year and the Community Center at Hickory Grove that's currently under construction, should not have even been considered if the city has financial constraints. Both projects cost millions.

What they're saying:

"You can’t say they didn’t see this coming," Clark said. "Which has left a lot of people questioning why are we building all these facilities?"

Nik Clark

There was no discussion and no public comment made during Tuesday's New Berlin Common Council meeting.

Vehicles impacted

By the numbers:

If approved, the wheel tax could impact 34,000 vehicles in the city. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation would then collect a fee at each registration and renewal.

If the fee was $40 per vehicle, city officials project added revenue of roughly $1.4 million. Those funds would be used for transportation-related expenses like road and bridge maintenance.

There are similar fees in communities like Wauwatosa, Sheboygan and Madison. Milwaukee residents pay a city and Milwaukee County wheel tax.

FOX6 News reached out to the mayor's executive assistant by telephone, email and even spoke with her in person on Thursday, July 24. We had questions for the mayor, but we never heard back from his office.