Wheatland band teacher sexual assault accusations

In Racine County, a Wheatland band teacher is in jail, being held on accusations of sexual assault of a child and child pornography, according to court records.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, Dec. 8, the Wheatland School District said he was arrested in relation to an alleged situation that occurred off district property and did not include any Wheatland J1 School District students.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He's been suspended without pay effective immediately.