Wheatland band teacher sexual assault accusations

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
WHEATLAND, Wis. - In Racine County, a Wheatland band teacher is in jail, being held on accusations of sexual assault of a child and child pornography, according to court records.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, Dec. 8, the Wheatland School District said he was arrested in relation to an alleged situation that occurred off district property and did not include any Wheatland J1 School District students.

He's been suspended without pay effective immediately.

