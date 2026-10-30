What's the most popular Halloween candy in Wisconsin?

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The Brief According to data compiled by candystore.com, the most popular Halloween candy in Wisconsin is Hot Tamales. Butterfinger came in second, and Starburst came in third. The most popular Halloween candy in America is M&M's.



You can't celebrate Halloween without candy.

And the U.S. buys a lot of it.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are on pace to spend about $4.1 billion on candy this year.

So, what's the most popular sweet treat in Wisconsin?

What's the best-selling Halloween candy in Wisconsin?

Local perspective:

According to data compiled by candystore.com, the most popular Halloween candy in Wisconsin is Hot Tamales.

Butterfinger came in second place, while Starburst earned the third spot.

Big picture view:

The most popular Halloween candy in America this year is M&M's, per candystore.com.

Sour Patch Kids are the second most popular, and are the top seller in 10 states including Illinois and Nebraska.

Across the Midwest, Hot Tamales, M&M's and Sour Patch Kids hold the top spots.