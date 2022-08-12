Weyauwega man charged in 1992 double homicide

article

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced Friday, Aug. 12 that Tony Hasse, 51, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, has been charged with two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide in connection to the March 21, 1992, deaths of Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad, in Waupaca County.

On Saturday, March 21, 1992, Mumbrue and Togstad were found deceased with stab wounds at Togstad’s residence in Weyauwega, Wis. A dog was also found deceased with stab wounds at the scene.

DCI has been investigating this case since it occurred over 30 years ago. Recent DNA testing led to the arrest of Hasse.

"This arrest happened because of investigators’ unwavering pursuit of justice over the course of three decades," said Attorney General Josh Kaul. "Thank you to everyone whose commitment to this investigation made this arrest possible."

If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, please call DCI at 1-855-237-3262.