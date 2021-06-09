Expand / Collapse search

Western Wisconsin ax attack; 1 killed, 2 hurt

Published 
News
Associated Press

SPARTA, Wis. - A man in western Wisconsin attacked three people with an ax, killing one of them, authorities said.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday that the incident took place Sunday morning at a home in the town of Sparta. Police arrived to find the suspected attacker outside with a rifle and a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital. Inside the home officers discovered the body of 87-year-old Bernard Waite. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Waite was related to the attacker.

A woman and a third person were also attacked and were taken to a hospital.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The alleged attacker was arrested on suspicion of homicide.

Wall collapse at West Allis day care

Construction is underway at a West Allis day care after a front wall on the business collapsed Monday night, June 7.