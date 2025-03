Fun is bursting at the seams at the West Suburban Quilters' Guild Quilt Show at the Waukesha County Expo Center.

There will be more than 300 quilted items on display for viewer's choice ribbons. There will also be a vendor mall.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 15. Admission is $7 cash.

To learn more, click here.