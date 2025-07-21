West Milwaukee Target burglary; 1 person arrested, second on the run

article

The West Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a break-in at the Target on Miller Park Way that happened early on Monday, July 21.

Target break-in

What we know:

Officers responded to the Target store around 3:15 a.m. Monday for a report of a burglary. When they arrived on the scene, they spotted two people running away.

One suspect was taken into custody near 44th and Mitchell. A second person remains unidentified.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.

What you can do:

If you have information that could help West Milwaukee police in this case, you are urged to call 414-645-2151.