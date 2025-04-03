West Milwaukee police seek missing endangered man, last seen in an Uber

article

The Brief West Milwaukee police need your help finding a missing and endangered man. 39-year-old Zackery Grabner was last seen getting in an Uber on Wednesday near 52nd and Burnham. He was dropped off at a local hospital, but there is no record of him being admitted.



West Milwaukee police need your help finding a missing endangered person, 39-year-old Zackery Grabner.

According to the Village of West Milwaukee Police Department, Zackery is a 39-year-old male, white, with a height of 5' 9" and weighing 130 lbs. He has hazel eyes, brown hair, short, balding, with a goatee and a mustache.

Zackery was last seen to have been picked up in an Uber around 52nd and Burnham at about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 2.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

He was dropped off at a local hospital to be seen for newfound breathing troubles. However, there is no record of his admittance to the hospital. He has not been heard from since he was picked up by the Uber.

He was last seen wearing all black with black-style jogger pants, with a red cast on his left arm. He also has a left arm tattoo, and a tattoo on the back of his neck.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Zackery's whereabouts should contact the Village of West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151 or email WMPD.Info@westmilwaukeewi.gov.