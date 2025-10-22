Missing, endangered boy; West Milwaukee police seek public's help

article

The Brief Tymari Newsom, 12, was last seen near Pershing Elementary School in West Milwaukee on Wednesday. He was wearing a white shirt, black puffer jacket, black pants and shoes. Police say he has mental health issues and may be carrying a metal rod.



Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered 12-year-old boy.

What we know:

The West Milwaukee Police Department says Tymari Newsom, 12, was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, near 47th and Greenfield, by Pershing Elementary School. He reportedly ran away from his parent’s vehicle.

Newsom is described as a Black male, 4’11" tall, about 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt, black puffer jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Police say he is known to have mental health issues and was carrying a metal rod when last seen. He is believed to frequent gas stations and parks.

Dig deeper:

Officers were alerted by a citizen of a Facebook post made to a Riverwest neighborhood Facebook group of a subject in the area of Pierce St. and Locust St. at approximately 3 p.m. matching the description of Newsom. Police said a review of photos confirmed it was him.

His mode of transportation is currently unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call West Milwaukee Police at 414-645-2151.