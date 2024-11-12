West Milwaukee fatal shooting; man accused, arrest warrant issued

article

A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in the shooting death of a man in West Milwaukee on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Marquis Hubanks, 24, faces one count of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of strangulation and suffocation. He fled the scene before police arrived, and court records show a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, West Milwaukee police were dispatched to an apartment building near 54th and National around 11 p.m. on Nov. 3. When the police arrived at the scene, they found a shooting victim lying in the hallway.

West Milwaukee police carried the victim down the stairs to where Milwaukee Fire Department personnel were waiting. While being moved, prosecutors said the victim stated that a man, later identified as Hubanks, and a woman had been fighting in the hallway. The victim said that he had gone into the hallway to see what was happening, and he was shot by Hubanks.

The victim later died at the hospital during surgery, according to court filings.

West Milwaukee police later interviewed the woman who was arguing with Hubanks in the hallway. According to the complaint, she told investigators that Hubanks is a friend of hers from work, and he was at the apartment and everything was fine until he received a phone call from another woman. She allegedly asked Hubanks to step into the hallway, and that made him upset, and he began to yell at her.

The woman told authorities that the argument with Hubanks turned physical, with him grabbing her neck and arm and choking her, according to the complaint.

During the altercation in the hallway, the woman claimed the victim stepped out of his apartment, carrying a broomstick, and said: "Hey, I got work in the morning, be quiet." The woman said the victim then hit Hubanks with the broomstick, and Hubanks then shot the victim four to five times. She said Hubanks than ran toward the elevators and left the scene.

West Milwaukee police recovered five 9mm cartridge casings and four bullets in the hallway where the victim was located.