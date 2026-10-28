The Brief A woman was sentenced to prison for a fatal hit-and-run in West Milwaukee in March 2026. Police said six children under the age of 12 were in the vehicle at the time of the crash with only one in a car seat. The victim was found in the roadway at the scene. He was later identified as 51-year-old Calvin Young Jr.



A woman has been sentenced to prison for a fatal hit-and-run that happened in West Milwaukee in March.

Milwaukee woman sentenced

In Court:

Tameca Martin, 30, pleaded guilty to two felonies: operating a vehicle without a license and hit-and-run, both resulting in death.

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Milwaukee County Judge Michelle Havas sentenced Martin to three years in prison, and three years of extended supervision, with credit for 221 days served.

Tameca Martin

The backstory:

The crash happened in early March 2026 near 54th and National. Police said they found 51-year-old Calvin Young Jr. lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Allis police found a damaged Chevrolet Equinox about a half mile away. According to a criminal complaint, a woman later, identified as Martin, was standing outside the Equinox with six children saying she killed someone.

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The children, who police said were all under the age of 12, were inside the car at the time of the incident. Investigators said only one child was secured in a car seat while the others were not properly restrained.

Martin was detained and police said she did not have a valid driver's license. Martin told investigators she had smoked marijuana about two hours before the crash, though she denied alcohol that day.

Martin told investigators she was driving to a friend's house in an unfamiliar area and was relying on GPS. She told police she had poor vision and did not see the victim before the crash, then panicked and left the scene.

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