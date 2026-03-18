West Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run charges; no license, 6 kids in SUV

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The Brief A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged after police say she struck and killed a man at a West Milwaukee crosswalk, then drove away from the scene. Prosecutors say she did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash, which happened March 9 near National and 54th. The complaint says six children ages 12 and under were in the SUV when she left the scene, before being found nearby.



A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing felony charges after prosecutors say she struck and killed a man in West Milwaukee, then drove away from the scene.

What we know:

The accused is Tameca Martin. She has been charged with the following:

Knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license – cause of death

Hit-and-run – resulting in death

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, the crash happened Monday, March 9, at the intersection of National and 54th.

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Police say officers found 51-year-old Calvin Young Jr. lying in the roadway, unresponsive and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say West Allis police officers located a damaged Chevrolet Equinox about a half mile away on 57th.

The complaint says a female was standing with six children outside the vehicle, stating that she killed someone. The children, who police say were all 12 years old or younger, were inside the Equinox at the time of the incident.

Investigators say only one child was secured in a car seat, while others – including a four-year-old and a six-year-old – were not properly restrained.

The woman, Martin, was detained at that location, and police said she did not have a valid driver’s license. She told investigators she had smoked marijuana about two hours before the crash, though she denied drinking alcohol that day.

Dig deeper:

According to the complaint, Martin told investigators she had been driving to a friend’s house and was unfamiliar with the area, relying on GPS. She told police she had poor vision and did not see the victim before impact, then panicked and left the scene.

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Investigators say surveillance video shows Young crossing National in a marked crosswalk when the SUV struck him. The complaint states the vehicle stopped briefly, but no one checked on the victim before driving away.

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An autopsy determined Young died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Martin made her initial court appearance in court earlier this week. A cash bond was set for $25,000.

What's next:

A preliminary hearing is set for Friday, March 20.

If convicted, Martin faces up to 25 years in prison on the hit-and-run charge, along with additional penalties tied to the license violation.