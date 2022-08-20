West Bend's Art & Chalk Fest, artists bring pavement parcels to life

West Bend's Art & Chalk Fest drew artists and guests to the Museum of Wisconsin Art Saturday, Aug. 20 for the first day of the two-day event.

Organizers said the event "provides a weekend of art experiences by artists in all mediums."

This year's event was the fifth annual, with more than 20 professional chalk artists transforming the museum's parking lot into a concrete canvas of chalk masterpieces, many of them interactive and appearing three-dimensional. During the event, the chalk artists render amazing large-scale compositions on a 10 x 10-foot parcel of pavement.

Visitors could also get a caricature drawing of themselves or see clay sculpted into handmade vessels on a pottery wheel all while listening to live music.

This year's event also featured an expanded Family Activity Zone where families could participate in a community chalk project to Chalk the Street or get creative with hands-on art projects.

Officials said the museum expects to welcome more than 20,000 visitors this year.