West Bend toddler with leukemia has Disney dreams

A mission to make a dream come true – that's the goal of a group helping raise money for a West Bend girl battling leukemia.

"I got a puppy. His name is Harry," said Claire Schall.

If Claire isn't spending time with her poodle puppy, Harry, there's a good chance she's enjoying a morning snack.

"I got some…I got some crackers," she said.

The 2-year-old is vibrant, despite her cancer fight.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We found a lump in her neck in September of last year. It took about three months to get a cancer diagnosis," said Katie Schall, mom.

Claire has leukemia.

"Despite the treatment, she has a lot of energy and keeps us busy, and she can just play for hours and hours," said Katie Schall.

Claire's cancer fight reached Campaign One At a Time.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The organization launched a $5,000 fundraising campaign for Claire to fulfill her dream of going to Disney World and Give Kids the World.

"My favorite princess is Jasmine, and I like Anna, too. Who’s your favorite Princess?" asked FOX6's Aaron Maybin.

"I like Ariel," Claire said. "And The Lion King!"

Claire's family said they're grateful for donations that have come in.

Her dad hopes to soon walk with his daughter to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

"She’s one tough little girl. Even at the hardest spots, she doesn’t break her stride," he said.

People have already donated around $1,500 for Claire and her family. You can donate here if you’d like.