Snowmobile crash, West Bend man dead: sheriff

A 23-year-old West Bend man was killed in a Langlade County snowmobile crash that happened Saturday, Jan. 8, the sheriff's office said.

The crash was reported to Langlade County dispatch around 2 a.m. that Saturday. Investigating deputies found the accident scene on a trail system near State Highway 64 in the town of Evergreen.

An initial investigation found the man, who was operating the snowmobile, failed to negotiate a curve, hit a tree and was ejected from the snowmobile.

The man was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle before Antigo EMS intercepted it and began CPR en route to the hospital, where he ultimately died.

In addition to the Langlade County Sheriff's Office and Antigo EMS, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded and will continue the investigation.

