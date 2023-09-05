West Bend new fire chief; Les Norin accepts offer for October start

article

The City of West Bend Police and Fire Commission (PFC) announced on Tuesday, Sept. 5 that Les Norin has accepted an offer to serve as fire chief.

A news release says Norin most-recently served as Assistant Chief for the Onalaska Fire Department. From 1991-2021, Norin served in various leadership roles—Captain, Lieutenant, Firefighter/Paramedic—for the City of Davenport (Iowa) Fire Department. He served as Vice President for the Iowa Professional Fire Firefighters (2010-2018), Field Instructor for Iowa Fire Service Training Bureau (2003-2019), Flight Paramedic for Quad City Med-Force (2000-2013), and as a part-time Bailiff/Reserve Deputy for the Scott County Sherriff’s Department (2000-2021). In addition to his 30+ years of fire service, Norin has a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership, Bachelor of Arts Degree, and he completed the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer (EFO) Program.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Norin issued the following statement in a news release:

"I am humbled and honored to be selected as the next Fire Chief for the City of West Bend Fire Department, and grateful to the Police and Fire Commission for their confidence. I am thankful to have the opportunity to lead this talented and professional fire/EMS department and look forward to joining the team!"

Norin’s first day will be Oct. 2.