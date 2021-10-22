West Bend man accused of sex assault; may be more victims: officials

A 43-year-old Town of West Bend man has been charged in Washington County Circuit Court with two counts of third-degree sexual assault. Richard Barrett faces 20 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

Officials say Barrett's arrest was the result of a lengthy investigation conducted by Washington County Sheriff’s detectives. The assaults that were charged occurred from 2018 until 2020.

Barrett is accused of drugging his victims with an unknown substance before the assaults. Officials say they have had several victims come forward who believe they were assaulted by Barrett after consuming small amounts of alcohol. The victims have limited recollection of what occurred after consuming a drink that was given to them by Barrett, officials say. The victims report feeling nauseous and having blurred vision before passing out.

Based on the investigation, the Washington County Sheriff's Office believes there could be additional victims. Officials encourage anyone in the community that may have been victimized by Barrett or have information that may assist in the investigation to contact them at 262-335-4407.

Barrett made his initial appearance in Washington County court on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Cash bond was set at $15,000. Barrett is due back in court on Nov. 22.