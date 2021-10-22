EAA AirVenture 2022: Tickets available

article

Tickets for the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual fly-in convention, are now available online for the event at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on July 25-31, 2022.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is the world’s largest fly-in event in its 69th year. The seven-day gathering features the latest innovations and aircraft from around the world. Officials expect more than 10,000 aircraft, along with an attendance of more than 600,000 people in 2022.

"While we are still creating the schedule of programs, features, and attractions that will be at Oshkosh in 2022, aviation enthusiasts are already setting their plans to join us on the flightline," said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programming, who coordinates AirVenture features and attractions. "We hear from numerous families who make AirVenture tickets part of their holiday gift planning."

Again in 2022, all attendees ages 18 and under are admitted free, supported in part by The Boeing Company. In addition, EAA members who purchase admissions prior to June 15, 2022, are eligible to receive their admission wristbands in advance via the Express Arrival program. Early purchase discounts are also available on both daily and weekly admissions. While admissions are available at the gate, early online purchase gives the best discounts, options for faster entry to the grounds, and additional information and insights prior to the event, a release said.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh annually features nine air shows over seven days, as well as 1,500 forums, workshops, and seminars plus in excess of 800 aviation exhibitors. Pre-purchase options also include camping credentials and early-bird merchandise, with additional special offers available as they are finalized.