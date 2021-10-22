Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 23: Dispose of unused medication

Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications at Drug Take Back and drug disposal locations across the state on Oct. 23.

Prescription and over-the-counter medications may be disposed of at Drug Take Back Day collection sites, including:

Capsules

Creams

Inhalers

Non-aerosol sprays

Ointments

Pills

Patches

Vials

Liquids must be in their original container.

Pet medications are accepted.

Vape pens are accepted with the batteries removed. Other e-cigarette devices are accepted with the batteries removed.

The following items are not accepted:

Aerosol cans

Anything containing blood or a bodily fluid

Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas)

Illegal drugs

Iodine containing medications

Mercury thermometers

Personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.)

Sharps/syringes

For a complete list of locations where you can drop off prescriptions, CLICK HERE.

