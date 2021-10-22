Expand / Collapse search

Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 23: Dispose of unused medication

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications at Drug Take Back and drug disposal locations across the state on Oct. 23.

Prescription and over-the-counter medications may be disposed of at Drug Take Back Day collection sites, including:

  • Capsules
  • Creams
  • Inhalers
  • Non-aerosol sprays
  • Ointments
  • Pills
  • Patches
  • Vials

Liquids must be in their original container.

Pet medications are accepted. 

Vape pens are accepted with the batteries removed. Other e-cigarette devices are accepted with the batteries removed.

The following items are not accepted:

  • Aerosol cans
  • Anything containing blood or a bodily fluid
  • Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas)
  • Illegal drugs
  • Iodine containing medications
  • Mercury thermometers
  • Personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.)
  • Sharps/syringes

For a complete list of locations where you can drop off prescriptions, CLICK HERE.

