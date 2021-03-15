West Bend Lakes Golf Club a total loss following fire Sunday

article

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a structure fire at West Bend Lakes in the Town of Trenton on Sunday, March 14. It call came in around 1:51 p.m.

The caller stated there was smoke coming from the ceiling in the bar. The first arriving Newburg Officer advised that there were flames and smoke observed in the kitchen behind the exhaust hood of the deep fat fryers.

Approximately 20 people were evacuated from the building without injury.

The building is a two-story structure with a Pro-Shop, bar, kitchen, and dining area. The fire quickly spread into the attic rafters, then out of the roof. Fire personnel arrived on the scene and ultimately extinguished the fire.

The fire was contained to the main building and did not spread to any other outbuildings. The building and contents are a total loss.

The estimated monetary value of structure and contents is yet to be determined.

The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Newburg Fire Department.