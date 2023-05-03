West Bend Girl Scout camp gets ready for summer: 'A ton of effort'

In West Bend, more than 100 volunteers worked Wednesday to clean up Camp Silver Brook before Girl Scout troops arrive this summer.

"I maintain the 275-acre property and the buildings, and then it's myself full-time here," said Brigette David, who has been running the camp for eight years.

Aside from the beauty of a short commute to work by ATV, there is a lot that goes into maintaining the land – especially before troops come in. Firewood needs to be chopped, dying trees need to be cut and cabins need to be prepped.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Making sure everything is cleaned up, making sure we don't have hazard trees that we have to worry about," said David.

"There is a ton of effort that goes into running this place, and it can't all be done by just the employees here," said Marc Weasler. He and dozens of others have spent the past several years helping David get that work done.

Camp Silver Brook gets ready for Girl Scouts in West Bend

"It would take me months to do what they are getting done in one day, so without them, it wouldn't be the place it was today," David said.

It is part of an annual partnership between Girl Scouts and GE HealthCare. Volunteers get their hands dirty to make things clean before campers get boots on the ground.

"Our main goal is to make sure our girls have a safe experience at camp, as well as a fun experience," said David.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

David said it takes a team to make that happen.

"Without them coming out to our camps, we would struggle every single year to prep for summer camp," said David.

David said Girl Scout camp runs from June-August this year, and kids from kindergarten all the way through high school are encouraged to come.