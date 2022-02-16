Expand / Collapse search

West Bend domestic violence, man arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
WEST BEND, Wis. - A West Bend man was arrested and a handgun was recovered in connection with a domestic violence incident Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Police responded to a home in the area near Barton Avenue and Roosevelt Drive after a woman called to report a domestic violence incident involving her boyfriend, 38, and a handgun. The woman advised she left the home to call police. Officers took the man into custody at the home without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Barton Avenue between Jefferson Street and River Drive as well as Roosevelt Drive were closed for approximately one hour during the initial police response. 

