West Bend crash, man dead: sheriff

A 79-year-old West Bend man is dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said it was notified of "an erratic driver" around 3:40 p.m. The person ended up driving into oncoming traffic on State Highway 33 near West Bend Municipal Airport.

The driver ended up crashing into another vehicle head-on and was found dead in his vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.

There were no other injuries. It is the fifth fatal accident in Washington County this year, according to the sheriff's office.

State Highway 33 was shut down in the area for approximately 2 ½ hours. Deputies responded along with West Bend police and personnel from West Bend Fire Department.

