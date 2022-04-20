Expand / Collapse search

West Bend crash, man dead: sheriff

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Washington County Sheriff's Office's Office article

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 79-year-old West Bend man is dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said it was notified of "an erratic driver" around 3:40 p.m. The person ended up driving into oncoming traffic on State Highway 33 near West Bend Municipal Airport.

The driver ended up crashing into another vehicle head-on and was found dead in his vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There were no other injuries. It is the fifth fatal accident in Washington County this year, according to the sheriff's office.

State Highway 33 was shut down in the area for approximately 2 ½ hours. Deputies responded along with West Bend police and personnel from West Bend Fire Department.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee crash: Man left child at I-43 scene, prosecutors say
article

Milwaukee crash: Man left child at I-43 scene, prosecutors say

A Milwaukee man is accused of crashing on I-43 with a child in the car and running off as a deputy put the child in a squad car. A gun was found, too.

Police chase ends in Thiensville; car stolen, suspect sought
article

Police chase ends in Thiensville; car stolen, suspect sought

A police chase that started in Menomonee Falls ended in Thiensville on Tuesday. The car involved was reportedly stolen, and the suspect is sought.

Crash, car fire near 53rd and Custer

Witnesses say a driver lost control before crashing and catching fire on Milwaukee's north side Wednesday, April 20. Cellphone video shows flames shooting from a car before an explosion.