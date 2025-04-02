article

The Brief A West Bend child care center worker is charged with child pornography possession. An investigation determined the 38-year-old had child sexual abuse material. Court records show his bond was set at $250,000.



A West Bend child care center employee was charged in Ozaukee County with possession of child pornography after a tip led to an investigation in March.

The backstory:

An investigation into 38-year-old Ryan Kruse started with a March 28 tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that was forwarded to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined Kruse had child sexual abuse material. A search warrant was executed at his Port Washington home on March 31, during which the sheriff's office said investigators seized "numerous electronic items" for analysis.

Dig deeper:

According to the sheriff's office, investigators learned Kruse was working at Forest Friends Learning Place, a child care facility in West Bend, when the investigation began. He previously worked at Tiny Sprouts Child Care Center in Port Washington.

FOX6 News reached out to Forest Friends Learning Place and asked if Kruse was still employed. An employee said they had no comment. FOX6 also reached out to Tiny Sprouts Child Care Center about Kruse, and an employee there also said they had no comment.

What's next:

Court records show Kruse is charged with one count of possession of child pornography. His bond was set at $250,000 on April 1, and he's due back in court on April 14.