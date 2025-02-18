West Bend Aquapark at Regner Beach to open June 6, 2025

article

The Brief West Bend is opening a new Aquapark at Regner Beach in June 2025. The Aquapark will include more than 50 inflatable features, slides, platforms and more. The Aquapark is also a place to host group activities or parties, officials say.



The City of West Bend announced on Tuesday, Feb. 18 the opening of the Westbury Bank Aquapark at Regner Beach. The new, 17,000 square foot inflatable playground will officially open to the public on Friday, June 6, 2025.

Something new at Regner Beach

What we know:

A news release says the Aquapark includes more than 50 inflatable features, including slides, obstacles, platforms with heights up to 19 feet high, and a 27-foot swing. The Aquapark is made possible by a donation of $60,000 and additional support from Westbury Bank, $50,000 from West Bend Friends of Parks and Recreation, and $20,000 from West Bend Sunrise Rotary.

Admission to the Aquapark is $8 for a two-hour session. The park is open to participants ages six and older. All users are required to wear park-provided life jackets. Visitors under the age of 18 must provide a signed waiver from a parent or guardian.

Ticket presale will begin online later this spring through the West Bend Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

Host a party

What you can do:

The Aquapark is perfect for everyday fun or for hosting group activities such as birthday parties or family gatherings. Large groups are encouraged to contact the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department directly for scheduling assistance and special pricing for groups of ten or more. The Aquapark is located near the Regner Beach House, which can also be rented to accommodate group gatherings and celebrations.

The Aquapark will operate during regular summer hours at Regner Beach, weather permitting. For updates, including operating hours and additional guidelines, you are invited to contact the West Bend Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department at 262-335-5080.