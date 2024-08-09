Expand / Collapse search

West Bend accident: Pedestrian hit, taken to hospital Friday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 9, 2024 6:47pm CDT
West Bend Police Department

WEST BEND, Wis. - A vehicle hit and injured a pedestrian in West Bend on Friday. It happened on Washington Street at Silverbrook Drive.

Police said the pedestrian, a 71-year-old West Bend man, was taken to a hospital. 

The driver who hit the pedestrian, police said, remains at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The driver was identified as a 45-year-old West Bend man.

Police did not say what led up to the accident. 