A vehicle hit and injured a pedestrian in West Bend on Friday. It happened on Washington Street at Silverbrook Drive.

Police said the pedestrian, a 71-year-old West Bend man, was taken to a hospital.

The driver who hit the pedestrian, police said, remains at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The driver was identified as a 45-year-old West Bend man.

Police did not say what led up to the accident.