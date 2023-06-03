West Bend 3rd-grader's accessible swing set fundraiser seeks equality

A West Bend third-grader has made it his mission to make his school's playground equal and inclusive for students of all abilities.

Brayden Ferrarini, 9, enjoys playing outside, just like any other kid.

"My favorite thing to do at recess is either playing soccer or football," he said.

He noticed something about recess that felt unfair.

"Sometimes, I kind of feel sad and feel bad for some people because they don't get to go and run around," he said.

Brayden Ferrarini

Some of the 9-year-old's classmates at their elementary school don't always get to participate like the rest of the kids.

"Usually, the one in third grade that has a wheelchair, she usually just plays ball and draws with chalk and rides around, really," said Ferrarini.

The playground equipment isn't built to include everyone.

"I kind of felt that everybody should be treated equally at recess," said Ferrarini.

Ferrarini's mission is to make sure everyone gets to play.

"My goal is to buy a swing set for my school, and it takes a lot of money," said Ferrarini.

He started raising money in late May.

"We've been doing a lemonade stand and having a fundraiser," said Ferrarini.

"The first time he hit $1,000, he threw his hands up in the air, and he screamed," said Tyler Bordeau, Ferrarini's father.

Ferrarini's dad said he's proud of his son.

"For him to go out and sit at that stand every day and sit out there and make sure that he's there for the customers, it's a positive," said Bordeau.

"With kindness and determination, I am going to be very happy, and I might actually cry seeing people have fun," said Ferrarini.

This third-grader is confident he'll reach his goal.

All the money raised from the lemonade stand and GoFundMe will also help go towards installing the swing.