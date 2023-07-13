West Allis USPS job fairs; July 14-15

article

The United States Postal Service will be holding job fairs in West Allis on July 14 and July 15.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a criminal background investigation and they must be available to work weekends and holidays.

The job fairs will be held at the Root River post office, located at 11015 W. Oklahoma Avenue:

Friday, July 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Postal Service offers competitive wages for pre-career entry level positions such as letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks and retail clerks. In these entry-level jobs, new employees earn valuable experience that may qualify them for a full-time position, eventually leading to a long, prosperous, and fulfilling career.

Career employees can earn premium long-term benefits that complement good pay. Some of the benefits include:

Multiple health and life insurance choices

Pension benefits and a Thrift Savings Plan program, similar to a 401(k)

Vacation time and sick leave

Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at www.usps.com/careers.