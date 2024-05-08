West Allis U-Haul police chase, retail theft; 2 arrested

Police say what started as shoplifting at a West Allis Home Depot led to a chase on the interstate in an unexpected vehicle on Sunday, May 5.

It's something you definitely don't see every day: a U-Haul truck leading West Allis police on a high-speed chase.

Police say the two maneuvering through traffic in the speeding truck were 54-year-old Eric Jackson and 48-year-old Jennifer McGwire, both from Milwaukee, and now both in jail.

At around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, an employee noticed them stealing more than $630 worth of merchandise and pushing the cart out of the store.

Eric Jackson and Jennifer McGwire

Police say once outside the store, Jackson and McGwire got back into the U-Haul and used the truck as the getaway vehicle.

This led to a 17-minute and 19-mile pursuit.

It all came to an end once the two got off of the freeway when the truck ran over stop sticks twice and crashed into a squad car near 82nd and Burleigh.

Once arrested, officers found a crack pipe and naproxen pills in McGwire’s purse, as well as another crack pipe between the driver's and passenger seats.

Jackson is facing felony retail theft and bail jumping charges, while McGwire, the driver, is charged with retail theft, fleeing and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.