West Allis police chase U-Haul van, man charged after crash

The Brief A police chase in West Allis involving a U-Haul van ended in a crash on Oct. 16. Prosecutors have now charged a 27-year-old man in the case. Court filings said the driver swerved off of the road and hit a telephone pole.



A West Allis man has been criminally charged in connection to a police chase involving a U-Haul van that ended in a crash on Oct. 16.

Court records show 27-year-old Austin Krause has been charged with the following: vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of narcotic drugs, and obstructing an officer.

Police chase & crash

The backstory:

Prosecutors said the chase stretched more than 12 miles, during which Krause ran multiple red lights and reached speeds up to 90 mph.

The West Allis Police Department said it began around 1:45 a.m. after an officer was notified of a FLOCK hit on a U-Haul van traveling eastbound on W. National Avenue from S. 99th Street.

Court filings said officers were aware that this vehicle was likely being operated by Austin Krause – who had fled Oak Creek Police Department earlier in the month but was not arrested.

Per the complaint, officers located the vehicle traveling eastbound on National Avenue from 95th Street. Police said due to an improper turn and lane deviation, the officer attempted a traffic stop.

The U-Haul did not stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Police unsuccessfully used stop sticks near 60th and Lincoln. The U-Haul continued eastbound on W. Lincoln Avenue at speeds over 80 mph in the posted 30 mph zone, according to the complaint.

The vehicle continued eastbound into the area of S. Lake Drive and Superior Street in St. Francis, which is a public park.

Court filings said a St. Francis officer attempted to deploy stop sticks at this location. They were unsuccessful, but the vehicle swerved off of the roadway and struck a large telephone pole to avoid them. This caused airbag deployment and substantial damage to the vehicle and pole.

The U-Haul continued to flee eastbound. An officer attempted a second PIT maneuver on the passenger side of the vehicle, which was effective. The vehicle spun out of control – and Krause ran from the scene, according to the complaint. Krause was taken into custody after running through the park.

Officers detained two passengers who stayed in the vehicle.

According to the complaint, officers completed a search of Krause and located fentanyl. Officers also completed a search of the vehicle and located three crack pipes.

