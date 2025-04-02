Expand / Collapse search

West Allis apartment fire, 116th and Greenfield, cause under investigation

Published  April 2, 2025 12:50pm CDT
West Allis
The Brief

    • Firefighters were dispatched to the scene of an apartment fire in West Allis on April 2.
    • Crews responded to the area of 116th Street and Greenfield Avenue around 8:30 a.m.
    • One firefighter did sustain a minor injury.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday, April 2 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 116th Street and Greenfield Avenue in West Allis. 

Apartment fire

What we know:

Crews were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. The fire was brought under control within ten minutes of the first arriving crews.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury on the scene but was not transported to the hospital. 

Damage estimates and the cause of the fire remain unknown at this time. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the West Allis Fire Department. 

