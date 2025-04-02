West Allis apartment fire, 116th and Greenfield, cause under investigation

article

The Brief Firefighters were dispatched to the scene of an apartment fire in West Allis on April 2. Crews responded to the area of 116th Street and Greenfield Avenue around 8:30 a.m. One firefighter did sustain a minor injury.



Apartment fire

What we know:

Crews were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. The fire was brought under control within ten minutes of the first arriving crews.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury on the scene but was not transported to the hospital.

West Allis apartment fire, 116th and Greenfield

Damage estimates and the cause of the fire remain unknown at this time.