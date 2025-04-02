West Allis apartment fire, 116th and Greenfield, cause under investigation
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday, April 2 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 116th Street and Greenfield Avenue in West Allis.
What we know:
Crews were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. The fire was brought under control within ten minutes of the first arriving crews.
One firefighter sustained a minor injury on the scene but was not transported to the hospital.
Damage estimates and the cause of the fire remain unknown at this time.
