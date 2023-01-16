West Allis shooting; 2 teens wounded near 57th and Burnham

article

West Allis police are seeking information related to a shooting that happened near 57th and Burnham on Sunday morning, Jan. 15. Two Milwaukee teens were wounded in the incident.

Officials say they received a report of a person possibly shot with a BB gun near 57th and Burnham around 9:40 a.m. Sunday. When officers got to the scene, they learned two boys, ages 14 and 15, suffered gunshot wounds sometime between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. However, they did not call police until 9:40 a.m. The teens were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

West Allis police say there does not appear to be a danger to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.