West Allis sewing business to close after nearly 80 years

Milwaukee Sewing Machine is a longtime staple in West Allis and after nearly 80 years, the family-owned business will soon shut down.

Whether you live in West Allis or even dabble in sewing, you probably know of the business on Greenfield Ave.

And you’ve likely met Don Minch, the owner.

"This is actually my favorite spot. working on sewing machines," Minch said. "We buy and sell industrial and household sewing machines."

Some of the machines take you back in time, like to 1946, when Minch’s grandfather and uncle started the business.

"They changed all the treadle machines, where they pumped them with their legs, the girls would actually get sore from them," Minch said. "So ended up electrifying them. Putting lights on them, new belts, new motors on them."

His father passed it onto him and for 77 years, the store has been the fabric of the family.

But the treasured thread is reaching its end.

"After all these years, my wife and I decided that it is time," he said. "Business is slowing down, it’s not as big of a thing anymore."

Minch said the store will close in May and he is preparing for a final sale where everything must go.

"All my sewing machines, all the industrials," he said.

Nearly every inch of the store is stitched in history and passion.

"I have more fun working on sewing machines than selling them," Minch said.

When the doors close, there will be emotion and a patchwork of beloved memories.

"It’s been a great small business, which really grew into a larger business," Minch said. "I never thought I was going to own Milwaukee Sewing Machine. I thought I was going to work there for the rest of my life."

Minch said he plans to continue fixing sewing machines from home, in retirement.