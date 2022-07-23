West Allis police pursuit, crash: 2 officers injured

West Allis police were involved in a pursuit and crash overnight. It happened around 60th and National.

An officer attempted to stop a car for running a red light. When the offending vehicle did not stop for the officer, a pursuit ensued. Officers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks, but the vehicle continued to flee with what appeared to be two flat tires, according to police.

West Allis police involved in a crash near 43rd and Manitoba

As the pursuit continued, a West Allis squad occupied by two officers crashed into a tree near 43rd and Manitoba, according to FOX photojournalists at the scene.

The officers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle eventually abandoned the vehicle and the WAPD has not yet made an arrest in the case and the investigation is ongoing.