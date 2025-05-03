West Allis police chase, accused driver hit 120 mph: video

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of leading West Allis police on a wild chase. Prosecutors said he drove on the wrong side of the road and hit 120 mph. It was captured on police dashboard and body-worn cameras.



A Milwaukee man is accused of leading West Allis police on a wild chase earlier this year – and it was all captured on video.

Prosecutors said the accused driver, 28-year-old Romello Richards, ran red lights and stop signs, drove on the wrong side of the road and reached at least 120 mph as he tried to get away.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What we know:

Just after 2 a.m. on March 29, police pulled over a red Nissan Altima with fleet license plates near 60th and Scott. It was a car that police had been staking out.

Hours before the chase, prosecutors said two men in ski masks got out of the car and went into a bar. When dispatchers ran the plates, they didn't match the car. Officers placed stop sticks underneath.

West Allis police chase, Romello Richards charged

West Allis police chase, Romello Richards charged

About three minutes later, officers surrounded the car and asked Richards to get out. Instead, he took off. The chase lasted about five minutes. After three PIT maneuvers, police said Richards got out and ran.

Officers chased him down and used a taser to take him into custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What we don't know:

The criminal complaint did not say if the men wearing ski masks did anything illegal inside the bar. It also said Richards did not own the car, though he is not charged with stealing it.

What's next:

Richards is due back in court later this month.