West Allis police chase; vehicle stolen, 1 in custody

article

One person was taken into custody Tuesday morning, March 28 following a police pursuit in West Allis.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of S. 65 Street and W. Lincoln Avenue. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

Stop sticks were successfully deployed during the pursuit and the vehicle became disabled in the area of 21st and Lincoln.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver was taken into custody for operating a motor vehicle without owners consent, eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.