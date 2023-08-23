West Allis police chase; 3 teens arrested after SUV catches fire

West Allis police arrested three teenagers after a chase that stretched roughly three-and-a-half miles.

Officials noted in a Facebook post that West Allis police received a notification from a Flock Safety camera. It captured a stolen vehicle in the area of 60th and National. A squad was sent to the area and soon located the vehicle.

When the officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle started to pull over, but then fled.

During the police chase, flames began to appear from underneath the suspect’s vehicle – and then the fleeing vehicle almost struck another squad. A short time later, the three suspects abandoned the vehicle and ran. All three were soon apprehended.

The driver of the SUV was a 14-year-old Milwaukee resident. The passengers were both 15-year-olds – also from Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will be reviewing the case.