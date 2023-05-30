West Allis police chase stolen car, learn of crash; 3 arrested

article

A West Allis police chase Tuesday afternoon, May 30 led officers to a scene where they learned of a separate, unrelated crash.

It started near 84th and National shortly before 3 p.m. Officers tried to stop a stolen car, and the driver took off.

The chase ended less than a mile away near 82nd and Hayes when the car stopped. Officers ran after and arrested the driver and a passenger.

While running after that driver, officers learned of a two-car crash near National and Lincoln. A witness told them two cars crashed, one of which hit an electric box outside a credit union, and a driver ran off. Police later arrested that driver as well.