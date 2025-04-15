West Allis police chase ends with crash, 2 suspects arrested

article

The Brief A West Allis police chase ended with a crash near 52nd and Lincoln early Tuesday. Two suspects were arrested after a drone and K-9 search. Officers were first called for a motor vehicle theft in progress.



A West Allis police chase ended with a crash and, after a drone and K-9 search, two suspects on custody early Tuesday morning, April 15.

What they're saying:

Officers were first called for a motor vehicle theft in progress just after 2 a.m. When officers arrived to the area of 59th and Lincoln, they found the suspects in an alley and tried to box them in.

The suspect driver, however, reversed and hit another vehicle in the alley before ramming the front of a squad car and driving away – sideswiping another squad in the process.

Officers chased the fleeing vehicle, which ultimately crashed near 52nd and Lincoln. Two suspects got out and ran. Officers used a drone and K-9 to locate the suspects. Two 18-year-old Milwaukee men were arrested.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Milwaukee Police Department and West Milwaukee Police Department provided assistance.