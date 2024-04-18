Expand / Collapse search

West Allis police chase stolen vehicle, arrest 2 from Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 18, 2024 10:34am CDT
Police Chases
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police arrested two people after a Thursday morning pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

Around 2:35 a.m., authorities were notified that Franklin police had called off a chase along I-41/894. West Allis officers saw the fleeing vehicle exit the interstate at National Avenue and tried to stop it, but the driver continued to flee.

Officers used stop sticks and a PIT maneuver to end the chase near 60th and Beloit, roughly three miles from where West Allis police picked up the pursuit.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured

Greenfield into Milwaukee police chase tops 110 mph, ends with crash
article

Greenfield into Milwaukee police chase tops 110 mph, ends with crash

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of leading police on a seven-mile chase before crashing and being taken into custody.

A 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman – both from Milwaukee – were taken into custody and turned over to the Franklin Police Department.

Officers found what appeared to be numerous stolen items inside the vehicle.