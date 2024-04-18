West Allis police chase stolen vehicle, arrest 2 from Milwaukee

article

West Allis police arrested two people after a Thursday morning pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

Around 2:35 a.m., authorities were notified that Franklin police had called off a chase along I-41/894. West Allis officers saw the fleeing vehicle exit the interstate at National Avenue and tried to stop it, but the driver continued to flee.

Officers used stop sticks and a PIT maneuver to end the chase near 60th and Beloit, roughly three miles from where West Allis police picked up the pursuit.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured article

A 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman – both from Milwaukee – were taken into custody and turned over to the Franklin Police Department.

Officers found what appeared to be numerous stolen items inside the vehicle.