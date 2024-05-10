West Allis police chase; Milwaukee driver accused is on the run

article

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of driving recklessly and leading West Allis police on a nearly three-mile chase in residential areas early on Wednesday, May 8.

The accused is Dezmond Walker. He is on the run, yet is charged with the following criminal counts:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property

According to the criminal complaint, a West Allis police officer was on patrol near 65th and Greenfield just before 3 a.m. Wednesday when he spotted a gray van. The driver was not wearing a seat belt. The officer activated his lights and siren and conducted a traffic stop.

When the officer approached the van, the driver identified himself as Dezmond Walker. The officer then went back to his squad to run a check on Walker, another officer arrived on the scene.

During the officer's check on Walker, a Department of Corrections response indicated Walker had an alias of Devonte Walker. The officer approached the van and Walker confirmed that it was his first name. When the officer asked Walker to step out of his vehicle, the "defendant argued, rolled up the window, and then accelerated towards (the second officer's) squad car which was parked in front of the defendant's car towards the driver's side," the complaint says. That second officer had just entered his squad moments before. The complaint says Walker "struck the driver's door while (the second officer) was in the driver's seat. The defendant then led officers on a 2.9 mile pursuit in which speeds reached approximately 90 mph in residential zones." The complaint indicates there were other cars on the road -- and the officers eventually lost sight of the defendant.

Online records show a warrant has been filed for Walker's arrest.