A West Allis police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended when the driver crashed into a bus shelter early Saturday morning, Aug. 23.

Officers tried to stop an unregistered vehicle near 76th and Lincoln around 12:50 a.m. The driver took off.

The chase ended nearly three miles away near 68th and Bluemound in Wauwatosa when the driver lost control, and the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied bus shelter.

The 18-year-old driver and a juvenile passenger got out and ran but were later apprehended. WAPD plans to refer charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The vehicle had been stolen from West Milwaukee.

