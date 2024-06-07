West Allis police chase with child in vehicle, suspect arrested

article

A man led West Allis police on a high-speed chase, with a baby in the vehicle the whole time.

According to the West Allis Police Department, at about 3:19 Friday morning, June 7, a West Allis officer conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle in the area of 75th and Becher.

The officer saw two adults, a man (the driver) and a woman, along with a young child, about 10 months old, in a car seat.

Police say when the officer asked the adults for identification, the driver appeared nervous and then put the vehicle in drive and fled from the traffic stop south on 75th Street. West Allis officers pursued the vehicle.

During the pursuit, the fleeing vehicle reached speeds of 60 mph in a residential area (25 mph speed limit) and failed to stop for several stop signs.

The fleeing vehicle went past Hicks Street on 75th, which is a dead end. Officers then saw the driver trying to exit the vehicle while it was still moving.

The vehicle came to a stop at the dead end and the man started to run from the vehicle. He was taken into custody after he was tased.

It was later found out he had an active felony warrant through the Department of Corrections.

The man, a 21-year-old from Waukegan, IL., was arrested for:

Eluding an Officer, 1st degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Obstructing an Officer

Neglect of a Child

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescriptions

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office will be reviewing the incident for charges in the coming days.